Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate in Srinagar district.

Police said a militant associate was arrested along with ten magazines of AK-47 rifle in Sanatnagar area of Srinagar city.

“The arrested person is associated with the LeT outfit as per the preliminary investigation. Further details are emerging”, police said.

IANS