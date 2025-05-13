Patrapur: Two cowherds were killed by lightning strike during a thunderstorm near Narayanpur village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district Monday.

The deceased were identified as M Sakili Kaniari, 55, and M Bhavesh Kaniari, 18, son of M Sanya in Narayanpur village. Villagers rushed them to the Patrapur Community Health Centre, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Jarada police sent the bodies for post-mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and launched an investigation.

The incident occurred when the two had gone to graze a herd of buffalo at the riverbank near their village. They left their buffaloes to graze and started cooking food at a nearby mango orchard when heavy rain accompanied by gutsy wind and lightning lashed the area. The two collapsed to the ground and lost consciousness after lightning struck them during the thunderstorm.

