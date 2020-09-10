Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons including a woman were killed and 10 others were critically injured when lightning struck them in different parts of the state Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, while two each were killed in Angul and Bargarh districts respectively another one died in Rayagada. Two youths identified as Rama Chandra Kisku and Dasarath Murmu were standing near CCP Tank in Nalco Nagar, when lightning struck them and killing them on the spot.

Similarly, a woman identified as Nirabati Jala from Kulunda village under Attabira block in Bargarh district along with five other women was working in a farmland. Lightning struck a tree near farmland at mid-day killing Nirabati on the spot. However, three other women working there sustained severe injuries. Later, the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Likewise, a youth identified to be Utsav Bhoi was killed in Baidesapali village under Sohela block in Bargarh district and seven others were injured when lightning struck a makeshift camp. The injured were admitted into VIMSAR hospital in Burla.

In another incident in Rayagada district, a man identified as Padmana Bag of Durupilima village was killed in lightning strike while praying near a mango tree.

PNN