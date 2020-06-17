Mumbai: Various speculations are being made on the death of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the postmortem report he committed suicide by hanging himself.

However, some media reports say he was a victim of clinical depression due to professional rivalry. Whatever the reason may have been, but it was not the first time a celebrity has taken a step like suicide.

Today in this article we are going to tell you the stars who committed suicide. These celebrities who enjoyed massive fan followings decided to end their lives.

Pratyusha Banerjee: The gorgeous actress, who played the role of Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ committed suicide April 1, 2016. Pratyusha participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 7. She decided to end her life after she was ditched in love. After her death, some audio tapes of Pratyusha and her boyfriend were also viral in which shocking things were revealed.

Jiah Khan: The bubbly actress was last seen in Ghajini along with superstar Aamir Khan and was the girlfriend of actor Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah came into the limelight after romancing with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Nishabd. Although Jiah was a happy and an extremely beautiful actress, depression led her to take her own life. Jiah’s body was found in her flat. Several bruises were also found on her body.

Uday Kiran: Telugu actor Uday Kiran died in 2014 by hanging from a fan after suffering from depression due to financial crisis for almost a year. Kiran’s first three films, Chitram, Nuvu Nenu and Manasanta Nuvve, were blockbuster hits. Uday made his debut in 2000 with the Telugu film Chitram directed by Teja.

Nafisa Joseph: Remember the tall and good looking MTV VJ, winner of Femina Miss India Universe in 1997? Here was another star with a promising career. But Nafisa decided to end her life because of a love life that had gone awry when her wedding was called off because she learnt that her boyfriend Gautam Khanduja was already married and had lied to her about his divorce.

Gurudutt: Veteran of the Indian film industry in the 50s and 60s was found dead in his bed in his rented apartment at Pedder Road in Bombay. He is said to have taken alcohol and sleeping pills.

Kunal Singh: Kunal Singh made his debut with Kadhalar Dhinam (1999) opposite Sonali Bendre. The film was successful at the box office. But February 7, 2008, Kunal was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. No one knows why he committed suicide, but it has been speculated that he took this step, being troubled by the continuous failure in films.

Kushal Punjabi: TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging himself last year at his residence in Pali Hill. He was suffering from depression.