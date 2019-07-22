New Delhi: Following the intervention of Union Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the mining activities are all set to resume soon at BISRA Stone Lime Company (BSLC) Ltd, a limestone mining company.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Pradhan and attended by Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, former Union Minister Jual Oram and other officials of the ministry.

According to ministry officials, it has been agreed that the operation issues shall be sorted out and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) have agreed to provide trade advance and assured purchase of dolomite from BSCL.

The officials further said that a long term strategy shall be worked out and operations will start by this week.

Union Minister Pradhan said this will ensure workers and vendors are not affected whilst proposing relevant measures for ensuring ceaseless operations in future.

It is to be mentioned here that BSLC, a subsidiary of RINL, has been mining and marketing limestone and dolomite in Sundargarh district of Odisha since 1910. BSLC had to cease operations for the last few days due to a cash crunch.