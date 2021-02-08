Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) implemented certain reforms Sunday in order to improve the service-delivery mechanism in Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.

According to official sources, vehicle owners in the state can now avail various services including transfer of ownership, change of address as well as renewal of registration certificate in online mode at any RTO, irrespective of their vehicle registration with an RTO in Odisha.

Vehicle owners are required to link their mobile phone number along with vehicle details on the official VAHAN portal to avail the services.

Taking to its Twitter page, the STA wrote, “If mobile number of the vehicle is not registered or incorrect in the VAHAN database, vehicle owners have to update their mobile phone numbers in the official website of Transport department https://parivahan.gov.in.”

Detail information about the procedure for updating respective mobile phone numbers is available on the website. People can get various vehicle related information through SMS on their registered mobile phone numbers, a notification attached to the STA tweet read.

Vehicle owners can also verify their vehicle related data online and in VAHAN database by visiting the transport department’s website https://parivahan.gov.in or through mparivahan mobile App.

