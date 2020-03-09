Bhubaneswar: With the passage of time traditional ways of celebrating Holi are giving place to new concepts that are being favoured by the present generation.

Earlier, Holi used to be synonymous with Radha-Krishna milan songs and playing of ‘abir’ (gulal) and water colours. The idols of Radha and Krishna used to be taken out in decorated palanquins at many villages. At important junctions, the devotees would wait for hours at times to have a glimpse of the deities. They would offer often ‘bhog’ to the idols after which the devotees would smear abir on one another to celebrate of Holi.

The traditional methods are still followed at certain places, but now the festive spirit witnessed earlier has gone missing.

The present generation however, which calls itself ‘happening’, prefer events where there will be ‘Live DJ’, ‘rain dance’ or a ‘mud pool’. Catering to these demands a large number of companies are organising such events during Holi in various cities of Odisha for the last few years. They also rope in TV and film personalities, comedians and singers to spice up the event. In the process they make good money as the youngsters are ready to shell out any amount for a place in the sun.

At some events, youths drenched in artificial rain shake their legs with their partners to beats of Hindi film numbers. At others, revellers play Holi in a pond of mud prepared from ‘multani mitti’, sandalwood paste, rose petals and many other ingredients.

This year, however, coronavirus fears have hit hard with a large number of organisers, save a couple, having cancelled their events in the city. Those that are still going ahead have asked the participants to wear masks while celebrating Holi. But then if you can’t smear others on their faces with colours, then the fun of Holi simply vanishes.

‘Matki Phod’ a tradition usually observed in western states of the country has also become popular in Odisha now. In some parts of the state capital also ‘Matki Phod’ ritual is done with great pomp and gaiety.

PNN