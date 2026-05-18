Bhubaneswar: The state government highlighted its push for technology-driven governance and time-bound public service delivery during an orientation programme organised for members of the ICC Women Entrepreneurship Council (INWEC) at Lok Seva Bhawan Sunday.

The programme, organised by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), focused on the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA), the newly approved Auto Appeal System (AAS) and the Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp Bot aimed at improving citizens’ access to government services.

CMGI Executive Director Surendra Kumar Meena said the state government was working to strengthen transparency and accountability in public administration through digital interventions and greater participation of civil society organisations.

He said the AAS, recently approved by the state Cabinet, would ensure automatic escalation of service requests if officials fail to deliver services within the stipulated time.

During a technical session, ORTPSA Project Coordinator Pinaki Mohanty explained the provisions of the act and the functioning of the automated appeal mechanism.

He said the system would reduce the burden on citizens by enabling digital escalation of delayed applications without requiring manual appeals.

Mohanty also briefed participants on the Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp Bot, which seeks to provide easier access to public services through a single digital interface.

A live demonstration of the platform was also conducted during the programme.

INWEC members who attended the session said the initiative would help create greater awareness about digital governance systems and citizen services in the state