Saintala: In a shocking incident, a patient was carried by locals and ambulance staff for 3 km as the ambulance could not access a village due to bad shape of the road in Saintala area of Bolangir district Wednesday.

According to reports, Prasanna Chhatria (48) of Bhirkapada was down with fever with stomachache. His family members sought service of 108 ambulance at 8.30 am.

Worried, the family members kept on waiting for the ambulance to reach the doorstep. The road to the village is in bad shape and the ambulance could not move forward and remained stuck 3 km away from the village.

The staff of the ambulance went to the village with a stretcher. Some locals volunteered to help the ambulance staff to carry the patient to the ambulance. Later, the patient was admitted to Saintala CHC.

Villagers blamed the bad shape of the road on the ongoing construction work for a drinking water project.

Under Basudha Yojana, both sides of the road from the main road to Bhirkapada have been dug out to lay underground pipelines of the drinking water project.

The project work has been left halfway done, locals alleged, pointing out that the contractor had dumped earth on the road making it difficult for people to commute on it, let alone access for the ambulance.

Due to bad shape of the road, accidents happen almost regularly, locals lamented.

