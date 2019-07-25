Chhendipada: Vehicular movement was badly hit as angry locals blocked NH-143 at Bagedia-Chhendipada road in Angul district demanding renovation of a local canal and construction of an embankment there Thursday morning.

Locals have been demonstrating on the road since 6:00am over their demands severing road connectivity between Bagedia and Chhendipada.

“Though we have been demanding for the renovation of the canal and construction of the embankment since long, and have held multiple rounds of discussion with the Water Resources Department along with local administration, no concrete steps have been taken. That is why we have blocked the NH. Out agitation will continue until our demands are met,” said a local.

The road blockade was still going on at the time of filing this report. Local authorities were yet to hold discussions with the agitators over their demands.

The passerby, on either side of the road, meanwhile expressed their displeasure over the blockade.

