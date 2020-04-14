Cuttack: Even though the state government has asked everyone to walk to nearest local markets to buy essential commodities and groceries during lockdown, many have chosen to ignore the order.

Plenty of people can be seen using their two and four-wheelers to visit markets thereby flouting lockdown norms with impunity.

To put a curb on the unruly act, the police have enforced strict vigilance. In last 48 hours, police have so far seized 1,916 vehicles and have collected hefty fines from violators in Cuttack, a source in the police said.

The source further added that the cops have been charging a penalty of Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police once again urged residents to visit local markets for essentials on foot. They said there is no shortage and people should not act on rumours. Police have also said that they are ready to help any person in case of trouble.