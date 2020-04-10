Bolangir: The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 has severely affected the livelihood of lakhs of kendu leaf pluckers and binding labourers in Bolangir district.

Already suffering at the hands of middlemen, the kendu leaf pluckers and binding labourers received a body blow after the state government announced another 15 days extension in lockdown.

According to official data, there are three kendu leaf forest ranges in the district. The district administration has constructed ‘phadi’ centres (leaf collection centres) in more than 1,100 villages that come under these forest ranges.

There are 1.30 lakh registered kendu leaf pluckers who collect kendu leaves from the above three forest ranges. The pluckers had started clearing kendu bushes March 12 this year instead of prescheduled third week of February owing to unseasonal rains.

A source said thyat about 60 per cent kendu leaf bushes have already been cleared in the district. According to existing norms, the kendu leaf pluckers start the collection of leaves from the forest areas only after 45 days of bush clearing.

The extension of lockdown has triggered panic among the kendu leaf pluckers and binding labourers who fear unemployment. Many farmers raised apprehension that they may face financial difficulties if the situation does not improve in near future.

Notably, every year both the kendu leaf pluckers and binding workers earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 during the plucking and bundle binding season. This year, they are unable to work as the district administration has enforced social distancing norms and has asked them to stay in their homes.

“Our future is being pushed towards uncertainty. Now it is difficult to say whether we can pluck the leaves in proper time or not,” lamented a kendu leaf plucker.

Bolangir DFO Ranjit Mallick meanwhile said that his office has intimated the issues to the government and will take necessary action after receiving recommendations by the government.