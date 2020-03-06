New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon Friday as Opposition members disrupted the proceedings and raised slogans over the Delhi violence.

As soon as Lok Sabha assembled at 11 AM, some members of the Congress and other Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah resign over the Delhi violence.

As the commotion continued during the Question Hour, Kirit Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings, announced adjourning the House till 2 PM.

Later the time was revised to 12 noon.

PTI