Kaptipada: The Lokayukta has started investigation into alleged irregularities in an MGNREGS project in Kaptipata block of Mayurbhanj district.

A team of Lokayukta led by director Trilochan Pradhan visited Badakhalaid panchayat and checked official records relating to the project Wednesday.

They talked to villagers before making an on-the-spot verification of the matter. Assistant engineer of the block Sadashiv Behera, ABDO Bidya Nayak, sarpanch Rajashree Marandi, junior engineer Jitan Sahu and other officials were present during the field investigation.

Some dug wells were set up under MGNREGS in Badakhaladi panchayat. A social activist had alleged massive irregularities in the project.

A work order was even issued in the name of a dead person while some wells were dug on forest and pasture land.

Social activist Rajkishore Nayak had drawn the attention of the BDO, the Collector and PD towards the irregularities April 8, 2019.

As no action was taken by the administration, Nayak filed a complaint at Lokayukta December 4, 2019.

However, ABDO Bidya Nayak said Lokayukta director has checked muster rolls, bank accounts of the beneficiaries and made field investigation. However, the sarpach denied any irregularities in the project.