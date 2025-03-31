Cuttack: Despite the state government’s efforts to strengthen the public healthcare system, challenges persist at SCB Medical College and Hospital, where a single dietician has been managing the nutritional needs of over 2,000 inpatients for nearly three decades.

Reports indicate growing concern among patients and their attendants regarding the SCB authorities’ inaction, despite recommendations from the Diet Management Committee on the matter. For the past 29 years, a lone dietician, assisted by a call operator, has been responsible for providing dietary services at the hospital, which is working towards becoming a world-class healthcare facility.

SCB currently has 2,100 beds, and each inpatient is supposed to receive timely advice on their food intake, including a comprehensive weekly list of recommended meals. However, the shortage of dieticians has significantly impacted the hospital’s ability to provide balanced dietary advice.

The Union Health Ministry mandates that a hospital with more than 750 beds must have a team of at least nine dieticians, including a chief dietician, senior dietician, dietician, six assistant dieticians, and additional staff such as supervisors and storekeepers. However, SCB is in clear violation of this directive, with only one dietician catering to 2,100 patients.

A letter addressing the issue was sent to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in 2014 during the tenure of Shyama Kanungo as the SCB superintendent. Despite this, no significant action has been taken to resolve the crisis.

Attempts to reach SCB administrative officer Subash Chandra Ray for comment were unsuccessful.

