New Delhi/Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told a top Kremlin aide that he is looking forward to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in India next month.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his “warm greetings” to President Putin as Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, called on him in New Delhi.

“Pleased to receive Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia. We had productive discussions on cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Pleased to receive Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia. We had productive discussions on cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and… pic.twitter.com/LtacwuXErR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2025

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month.

Patrushev also discussed with PM Modi the ongoing preparations for the India-Russia Summit, which is scheduled for early December during Putin’s much-awaited visit to India.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India stated, “On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasised their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon.”

Putin is expected to visit India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He last visited India in December 2021 to attend the 21st edition of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev paid homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Later, he also toured the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ dedicated to the country’s history since its independence in 1947 and signed the guest book.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in Moscow for the SCO Heads of Government meeting, also called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO delegations Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed aspects of the bilateral and international agenda, with a focus on preparations for the annual India-Russia Summit which will take place on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

“The foreign ministers reaffirmed Russia and India’s commitment to building a just, multipolar world order and ensuring global security. They agreed to continue coordinating their approaches to cooperation between Russia and India in key multilateral formats— the UN, SCO, BRICS, and the G20,” read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Last month, PM Modi spoke to Putin over phone to review progress in the bilateral agenda. During the conversation, PM Modi also conveyed birthday greetings to Putin and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation.

He also said he looked forward to welcoming the Russian leader to India in December for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

The two leaders also met in September on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where they discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and reiterated support for deepening bilateral ties.

During their meeting, PM Modi said that 1.40 crore Indians are “eagerly waiting” for the Russian President’s arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Summit in December. “This is the definition of our deep, ‘special and privileged strategic partnership’,” PM Modi had said.