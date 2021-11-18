Nayagarh: They take care of the forest surrounding their village for their own good. Now, the forest is taking care of them.

Uparadikiri village of Kulurukumpa panchayat under Dasapalla block in Nayagarh district is surrounded by hills and forests – Chamaki hill, Othasara, Pairam, Gunjiamba, Ghati Pahad, Kumbhi and Suakhai, to name a few.

The village is inhabited by 22 families and all families except one are tribal families with a population of 125. For these villagers, the main source of livelihood is to collect forest produce and sell them in markets.

But there was a time before 2019 when they found that the jungles were getting less dense and fruits, leaves, herbs and roots were no longer available in abundance as before.

As their financial condition deteriorated, some villagers even left the village. In those days, timber mafia was active in the jungles. However, it did not strike them that they were responsible for their financial problems.

When they realised, the damage had already been done. Subsequently, the villagers united and called a meeting wherein they decided they will guard the jungles in turn.

After finishing their daily chores, women folk camped in the jungles, keeping an eye on timber mafia. And it worked as the timber smugglers vanished gradually. The jungles got back their lost greenery and the villagers their smile.

They are now collecting minor forest produces like mushrooms, fruits, greens, sal leaves, roots and herbs round the year. In their leisure time, the female members of these families stitch leaf plates and bowls and sell them in local markets, adding to their earning.

The villagers are thankful to the women for their tireless efforts.

“If we are happy now, it is because of the women of our village. It is their passion for jungle protection that has helped us to get back our lost sources of earning. Now, we are living happily,” said village president Digambar Mallick and secretary Prasanna Kumar Jani.

PNN