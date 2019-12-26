It was love at first sight for superstar Salman Khan which gave him his first break in the glamour world. However, that love did not materialise into reality. But it was enough to throw the spotlight permanently on Salman Khan; a light that he has retained even after 30 years.

Salman himself has narrated the incident during a recent chat show. “I was sitting besides the poolside in Sea Rock hotel in Mumbai and was sipping on a cold drink when I saw this beautiful lady in red saree walking towards me,” Salman stated. “To impress her I straightaway dived into the pool and swam the entire length underwater. However, when I got my head above the water, she had vanished,” he added.

Little did he know then, that his swimming show would change his life forever. “The next day I got a call from ‘Far Production House’. They asked me to visit their studio to do an ad for a cola brand. I was a little taken aback… I just could not fathom how they got my contacts,” the actor narrated.

“However, I visited the studio where I met ad guru Kailash Surendranath. After the official discussions got over I asked him ‘why me’. He said, ‘the lady you were trying to impress is my lover. She told me that you swim very well and that is why we have chosen you’. It turned out be a lucky break for me,” Salman added.

See Salman Khan’s first ad:

https://youtu.be/3o7GT3Jcnfs

Well the rest as they say is history. Salman has been a super-duper success with most of his films being smashing hits at the box office in the last decade. Currently his Dabangg 3 is also doing great business with his upcoming film Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva scheduled for release next year.

Well as they say love can open all doors. Certainly love at first sight did open the doors of the glam world for Salman Khan.

PNN