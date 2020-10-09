Bhadrak: A woman who is eight months pregnant has staged a sit-in protest since Thursday in front of lover’s house at Tulamatula village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

Chakara Jena, son of Babaji Jena and Rashmi (name changed) of Rajnagar area in Kendrapara district got into a relationship after becoming friends on Facebook.

They subsequently eloped one day and settled down in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. According to the woman, they had also exchanged married vows while staying in Vijayawada. They were living in a rented accommodation and she conceived after marriage.

A couple of weeks back, Chakara returned to his village, leaving Rashmi behind at the rented house. However, he failed to return. Sensing something amiss Rashmi also came back to Tulamatula village Thursday and went straight to Chakara’s house.

However, the family members of the ‘husband’ entered into a bitter argument with Rashmi. They blamed her for Chakara’s predicament and asked her to leave immediately. Chakara however was nowhere to be seen.

Rashmi however, was not ready to be cowed down. She staged a sit-in in front of Chakara’s residence. She said that she and Chakara are married and that he should take her in. She also said that she was pregnant. She is continuing with her protest at the time of writing this report.

The incident has attracted the attention of the residents of the village. Seniors are now contemplating the way to settle the matter amicably.

PNN