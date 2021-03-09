Paralakhemundi: The bodies of a couple were found lying in a pool of blood in a closed room at Ariba village under Gurandi police limits in Gajapati district Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Sibal Dileswari and 28-year-old Taluru Srinu. Sources said that the two were in a relationship for the last couple of years.

However, the family members of Sibal did not approve of their relationship. They arranged to marry the girl off elsewhere. This decision led to the couple planning to end their lives. A deep cut mark was seen on the neck of the girl.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. But, it is yet to be confirmed. Exact reason of their deaths can be ascertained only after post-mortem. The inquest of bodies will be held in the presence of a magistrate tomorrow,” Gurandi police station SI Loknath Behera said.

On being informed, a team of police reached Ariba village. Police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a probe. Gurandi police personnel interrogated the family members and neighbours of the two deceased. The probe is still underway, a police official said.

PNN