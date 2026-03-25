Bhubaneswar: Amid supply constraints of LPG cylinders, the Odisha government has simplified approval processes for early execution of piped natural gas (PNG) distribution projects across cities in the state, officials said.

In a move to fast-track the expansion of clean energy infrastructure across urban Odisha, the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department has issued a comprehensive order simplifying and expediting approval processes for city gas distribution projects, they said.

According to the order, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been directed to waive permission fees for laying underground pipelines and related City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure.

Additionally, no fresh permissions will be required for ongoing or already sanctioned works, thereby removing procedural delays and ensuring continuity in project execution, it said.

The state government has emphasised time-bound approvals, with all authorities concerned instructed to dispose of applications promptly, the officials said.

“Restrictions on road-cutting during certain periods have also been relaxed for CGD projects to avoid disruptions and maintain steady implementation,” the H&UD department said in a statement.

While facilitating ease of execution, the order also ensures accountability. “Now, the CGD entities will be responsible for the restoration of roads and infrastructure at their own cost, in accordance with prescribed standards,” one of the officials said.

The director of municipal administration has been designated as the nodal authority for coordination and monitoring of CGD-related works across the state.

All departments, including Works, Water Resources, Energy, and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, have been advised to extend full cooperation to ensure effective ground-level implementation.

These measures will remain in force till June 30, 2026, or until further orders, another official said.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost the rollout of PNG connections, promote cleaner fuel usage, and strengthen urban infrastructure, contributing to Odisha’s transition towards a sustainable and energy-efficient future, the officials said.