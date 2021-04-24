Phulnakhara: A truck carrying LPG cylinders Saturday overturned on a vegetable shop at Bamphakuda area near Phulnakhara on National Highway No-16 in Cuttack district.

The driver and helper of the truck, however, had a miraculous escape. Besides, the weekend shutdown came as a blessing for the vegetable shop owner as there was no one at the shop at the time of mishap.

According to a source, it was around 7:00 am when the truck heading towards Kendrapara from Jatni filling station met with the mishap. After the accident, the driver and the helper of the truck came out of the truck’s cabin safely.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the truck and the cylinders lying scattered.

Local residents blamed the driver’s carelessness for the mishap.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

