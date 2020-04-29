Panna (MP): A 19-year-old labourer allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine facility in Amaanganj town of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, police said Wednesday.

The deceased and five other labourers had travelled to the town last week, when local authorities put them in a quarantine facility at a government college as a precautionary measure, Amaanganj police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari said.

A resident of Ghatari village, the labourer allegedly used some cloth to hang himself in a room on the second floor of the building, he said.

The labourer had gotten back from Garhakota town of Sagar district, as he could not find any work due to the lockdown, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe was underway, the official added.

