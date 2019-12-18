Chennai: Students of University of Madras are continuing their sit in strike for second day in succession against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Wednesday, a protesting student said.

“Around 25 students are inside the University of Madras campus in protest against the CAA. The protesting students belong to different departments. We have asked students from other departments to participate in the protest,” K. Karthikeyan, a second year M.A. (political science) told IANS.

He said the police went out of the campus last night after the students told them that they are going to sleep.

“Today the police are outside the University campus,” Karthikeyan said. On Tuesday night there were about 60 students protesting against the CAA.

“Some students had gone home and would come back here. There are five girls who are here. The University authorities have opened up the toilets for our use. We are yet to think about the food for the protesting students,” Karthikeyan added.

Meanwhile, the University of Madras has declared holiday till December 23. Earlier, the University had declared a holiday between December 24-January 1 owing to Christmas and New Year season.