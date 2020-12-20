Bhubaneswar/Kendrapara: Acting on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team of officials led by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and including 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with Special Secretary Commerce and Transport department Manoj Mishra Sunday visited the proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site in Kendrapara.

Also read: Andhra violates status quo, lays blacktop road at disputed area in Koraput district

According to an official source, the high-level team travelled to the proposed site on a vessel of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) together with the PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy and other senior officials. Mahakalpada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak visited the proposed port site and discussed with the senior officials in this regard. Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma also took part in the discussion.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has agreed to the state government’s proposal for the riverine port, which is to be developed by PPT. Formal signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government is being finalised.

The port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district, 13 kilometres from the river mouth at Paradip.

This all-weather and multi-user port on Mahanadi River will be set up in PPP mode with a capacity of 54MTPA and an estimated cost of Rs 4,062 crore, of which 22MTPA capacity will be created in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 2,562 crore.

PPT will develop supporting project infrastructure like rail and road connectivity and dredging requirements of the proposed port. The government has identified 300 hectares of land for the project. The state government will also provide necessary support to PPT in respect of any additional land required for the project.

Notably in 2018, the state government had decided to go ahead with Mahanadi Riverine Port and an RFQ was issued. However, the project couldn’t progress due to lack of interest by potential bidders. PPT then evinced interest in the project.

After successful commissioning, the proposed port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4,000 persons in the first phase and about another 1,700 in the second phase.

PNN