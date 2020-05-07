Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has collected revenue of around Rs 150 crore through the sale of liquor in the last four days an official said Thursday. Liquor shops were allowed to reopen Monday in parts of Maharashtra.

Liquor shops were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But even as the lockdown was extended till May 17, standalone liquor shops have been given permission to operate. It is a part of the relaxations granted by the Maharashtra government.

“Revenue of around Rs 150 crore was collected by the excise department till Thursday evening through the sale of liquor. There are 10,822 licensed liquor shops in the state, of which 3,261 have re-opened,” said an official.

“The state had received over Rs 100 crore revenue through this till Wednesday evening. It increased further by Rs 48.14 crore Thursday,” the official said.

An estimated 13.82 lakh litres of bottled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine were sold Thursday.

PTI