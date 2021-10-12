Mumbai: In the wake of snooping claims, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil claimed Tuesday that no instructions have been granted to any agency to monitor the movements of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Incidentally Sameer Wankhede was the man responsible for the drugs bust case which led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

NCB zonal director Wankhede led the raid on the cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai earlier this month which resulted in Aryan’s arrest. He met Maharashtra police chief to express his displeasure with the surveillance. According to NCB sources, the officer has reported that he has learned that some persons are ‘following his activities’.

“We have not given any orders to police or state intelligence to follow Sameer Wankhede. He has complained to DG Maharashtra police. We will look into this issue,” said Walse-Patil.

According to agency sources, two people posing as police officers retrieved CCTV footage from a cemetery Wankhede frequently visits because his mother is buried there. Wankhede while claiming the situation to be ‘very serious’ refused to comment on the situation.

Aryan who is currently behind bars in a Mumbai prison, will have another bail hearing Wednesday.