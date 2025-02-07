In Brazil, where football is more than just a sport—it’s a cultural phenomenon—players often carry unique and memorable names. From Gabriel Jesus to John Kennedy and even Tsunami (Wenderson de Freitas Soares), Brazilian footballers never fail to intrigue fans. But among them, one name stands out and has recently taken social media by storm—Mahatma Gandhi.

Yes, you read that right. Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires, a 32-year-old midfielder for Trindade Atlético Clube, has become an internet sensation, drawing attention for his name which is the same as Indian freedom fighter Gandhi.

Who is footballer Mahatma Gandhi?

Gandhi’s professional journey began with Atlético Clube Goianiense, where he made his Serie A debut in 2011. However, his time on the field was limited, spending much of the season on the bench. In 2012, he managed seven appearances in the league, followed by four matches in Serie B in 2013. Though he did not play in the 2014 season, he was part of the squad that secured the Campeonato Goiano title, making five appearances in the state league.

According to Transfermarkt, Mahatma Gandhi last played professional football in 2017 for Goiania. He is currently listed as “retired” on the platform. With no active social media presence, his current whereabouts and activities remain largely unknown.

Viral sensation

Recently, football fans worldwide were amused to discover a player named Mahatma Gandhi running across Brazilian pitches. The popular football account ‘Troll Football’ on X (formerly Twitter) ignited the frenzy by sharing a Google search screenshot of the footballer with the caption, “HE’S BACK!!” The post quickly amassed over 21,000 likes, sparking a wave of memes and online banter about the player’s name.



Why the name?

According to a report, Gandhi’s name traces back to his parents’ deep admiration for the Indian leader’s philosophy of non-violence. Residing in Goiania, Brazil, they were greatly inspired by Gandhi’s role in India’s independence movement and chose to name their son in his honour, it added.

