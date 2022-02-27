Chennai: The hit number ‘Kalaavathi’ from director Parasuram’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead, continues to impress, with the number of views for the lyrical video of the song on YouTube going past a whopping 50 million.

In fact, its makers claim that it is the fastest first single to reach 50 million views in Tollywood.

The song, which went viral on all social media platforms, has topped the music charts in all the music applications as well.

The number, which has music by S Thaman, has been penned by Anant Sriram and rendered by Sid Sriram.

Sources in the industry claim that Saregama has acquired the music rights of the film for a staggering price, which is believed to be the highest in Mahesh Babu’s career.

Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film has Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh playing the lead.

R Madhi is the director of Photographey for the film, which has editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by AS Prakash.

Shooting for the film is currently on in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled for release on May 12.