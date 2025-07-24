Bhubaneswar: A general compartment of the Shalimar–Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express derailed near Sambalpur railway station Thursday, but there was no report of any injury, an official statement said.

The incident took place between the Sambalpur city station –Sambalpur junction, shortly after the train departed from Sambalpur city at 9:18 am at a very slow speed, the East Coast Railway said in a statement.

“No loss of life or property in this incident reported,” the railway statement said.

The guard of the train said that a major accident was avoided as the speed of the loco was very slow.

Railway officials and local police have reached the site and shifted the passengers to another coach.

The East Coast Railway statement said that the rear trolley of a general coach next to the guard van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed.

“Train already left for Sambalpur with all passengers. No one injured,” it said.

Railway officials, including the DRM have reached the site and overseeing early restoration of traffic.