Bhubaneswar: Seeking global investments in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday unveiled the logo for the next edition of the state’s marquee business summit to be held in January 2025.

Majhi, while unveiling the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025′ logo, outlined several initiatives his government has undertaken, including the development of MSME parks in each district, the establishment of an FDI park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors.

“These initiatives, aimed at fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem, were recognised as foundational steps towards realising Odisha’s long-term goal of becoming a leader in India’s industrial landscape,” he said.

The conclave, to be held from January 28-29 next year, is designed to highlight Odisha’s “potential as an industrial powerhouse, focusing on teamwork, innovation, and sustainable growth,” an official statement said.

