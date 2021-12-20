Sambalpur: At least 24 workers sustained grievous injuries Monday after a major fire broke out inside a gutkha manufacturing unit located at Saradhapali area in Sambalpur district.

Actual reason behind the fire mishap has not been ascertained yet.

“Perhaps a blast occurred in a machine from where the blaze spread to other parts in the unit. Most of the employees who were working inside it belong to places outside Odisha,” a source informed.

“We were operating a machine when it went off and do not know what happened leading to the inferno. Most of us are now out of danger, but two have sustained severe burn injuries,” an injured worker stated.

“A mishap occurred when workers were packing gutkha. We will carry out a detailed probe to ascertain the actual reason behind the fire mishap,” Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

On being informed, a team of local fire services personnel immediately reached the spot and launched a massive operation. After striving for over an hour they doused the flames.

“Entire area was filled with thick smoke and it was impossible to enter into it. Two floors of the factory had caught fire. With the help of some locals, we rescued the workers,” a senior fireman expressed.

PNN