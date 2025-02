Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, Odisha government has transferred several senior officials to key positions in the police administration.

Among the significant changes, Jagmohan Meena, who was serving as the Cuttack DCP, has been appointed as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo has been named the new DCP of Cuttack.

Further details on other transfers and administrative changes are expected soon.

PNN & Agencies