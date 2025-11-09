Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora wished her ‘baby boy’ Arhaan Khan as he turned a year older Sunday.

Malaika took to her official Instagram account and posted a photo of Arhaan chilling on the deck of a boat.

The birthday boy shelled out breezy vibes as he posed in shots and a tank t-shirt.

Wishing her son on his special day, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday my baby boy @iamarhaankhan (red heart emoji) #ak23. (sic)”

Actress and singer Sophie Choudry also wished Arhaan in the comment section, saying, “Happy happy bday Arhaan!! All the love, luck and happiness to you always (cake, kiss and pink heart emoji) @iamarhaankhan (sic).”

Aunt Amrita Arora also dropped a few red heart emojis.

Several netizens also wished Arhaan on his birthday using the comment section.

For the unaware, Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple later decided to go their separate ways.

IANS