Malkangiri: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decried the government’s move to launch health cards to people under the Biju Swashtya Kalyan Yojana in Malakangiri Friday.

Addressing a press meet here, Malkangiri MLA and BJP’s district unit president Aditya Madhi alleged that the state government has laid a trap through health cards to grab voters in the coming three-tier panchayat elections.

“The state government had earlier introduced the Biju Krushak Yojana, but the scheme has become ineffective. In Malkangiri, no farmer has benefitted from the crop insurance scheme,” he pointed out.

The BJP leader also said farmers could have got Rs 5 lakh from the Centre-sponsored Ayushman Bharat Yojana, if the state government had implemented it.

“The government has changed the Biju Krushak Bima Yojana to the Biju Swasthya Bima card to influence voters. Now, the Chief Minister and eight ministers, chairpersons of 10 corporations and MLAS from other districts will visit the district to create an electoral atmosphere,” he pointed out. He demanded a super specialty hospital in the district and land pattas to forest dwellers.