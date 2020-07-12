Malkangiri: As COVID infections are surging in Malkangiri, the district administration has made 14-day institutional or paid quarantine mandatory for people coming to the district from 13 hotspot districts of the state.

The administration had denied entry of people from Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur.

If the people in quarantine develop symptoms requiring medical attention, he/she may be shifted to COVID care centre or COVID-19 hospital.

Pregnant and lactating mothers, children below the age of 10 years, persons with co-morbidities, persons above 65 years of age can be allowed to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Returnees such government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to Malkangiri on work and intending to exit the district by road within 72 hrs or those officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person who have travelled from Malkangiri on work and are returning to this district within 72 hrs of departure from Malkangiri shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival at the district.

