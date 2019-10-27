Malkangiri: At a time when teachers, especially from government run schools of Odisha, are in focus for all the wrong reasons including mid-day meal issues, poor quality of education and attempts to skip work, two teachers from Malkangiri district have set an example through their dedication.

Braving all odds and strong current of Saptadhara river in Malkangiri district, two school teachers of Gojiaguda Primary School here reach their students to ensure they get proper education.

Lack of road communication doesn’t seem to be major obstacle for them.

The teachers, identified as Marianus Tete – headmaster of the school and Tapan Kumar Paikaray – assistant teacher, walk through the river everyday to reach their school. It holds true even during rainy season when the river swells with floodwater.

According to Marianus Tete, “I don’t like neglecting my duty. The government is paying us salary. This apart, my sole aim is to educate my students.”

Meanwhile, Tapan Kumar Paikaray says, “We would not like to cross the river this way had had there been a bridge. The state government has started work on a bridge two years back, but it is yet to be completed.”

Their dedication has been lauded by the villagers.

PNN