Boinda: A wildfire that has engulfed the Kenchuanali forest under Dhandatopa forest range of Thakurgarh police limits in Angul district is showing no sign of subsiding, even as the Forest department is yet to take effective measures to douse the raging blaze. The blaze has raised fears of widespread destruction of the dense forest, which is home to valuable tree species. As flames continue to spread, wild animals are reportedly moving toward nearby villages, increasing the risk of man-animal conflict. Residents alleged that timber smugglers have been targeting the forest, while seasonal collection of Mohua flowers drawing people into the area. With dry leaves covering the forest floor in summer, some individuals are suspected of deliberately setting fires to facilitate flower collection. Amid intense heat in recent days, the fire has intensified, filling the sky with smoke and contributing to air pollution. Several valuable medicinal plants, along with insects and other small species, have been destroyed in the blaze. Villagers in nearby areas said they are living in fear as the fire continues unchecked.

Despite repeated alerts to the Dhandatopa forest officials, no effective action has been taken to douse the flames, they alleged, adding that regular patrolling is also lacking. Locals warned that unless immediate steps are taken, the forest could be completely destroyed. When contacted, Dhandatopa Forest Ranger Babrubahan Sahu claimed measures are being taken to control the fire but did not provide further details.