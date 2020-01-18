Malkangiri: Taking a further initiative to make tribal people of Malkangiri self-sufficient, the district administration has inaugurated a hi-tech poultry farming project and provided hybrid Vanaraj chicks to poor tribal free of cost Thursday, a report said.

According to reports, the district Animal Resources Development department in Malkangiri provided chicks to 708 beneficiaries of Kalimela, Malkangiri, Padia, Chitrakonda, Korukonda, Khairaput and Mathili blocks, in order to promote poultry farming in the region.

In the first phase, each beneficiary was given 25 chicks comprising both indigenous and hybrid Vanaraj species. This project implemented by the state government targets to strengthen fiscal standing of beneficiaries and make them self-sufficient, sources informed.

About 17,700 chicks were distributed among beneficiaries by Animal Resources Development department. An amount of Rs 500 per chick was paid through their bank accounts to meet rearing expenses.

In this drive, the department has spent nearly Rs 8,85,000 and has plans to provide chicks to more beneficiaries, in future. However, those who are able to rear chicks successfully in next three months could be given 25 chicks more, in second phase.

Notably, Vanaraj chickens are ideal for rural poultry farming and reared for both eggs as well as meat purposes. The product from native fowls is widely preferred because of their pigmentation and taste.