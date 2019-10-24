Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat is celebrating her 43rd birthday Thursday. Once upon a time she used to rule the Hindi film industry.

Born October 24, 1976 in Moth as Reema Lamba in a Jat family and the journey to entertainment world wasn’t easy. But Mallika left home for dreams.

Actress Mallika Sherawat is no stranger to controversy. The extremely ‘bold’ actress has raised many eyebrows over the years either through her sultry dance numbers or through her comments off the cameras.

On her birthday, let’s talk about some controversies related to her.

Condom controversy

Mallika was the lead actress in the film Khwahish (2003) who used to buy condom for Hero in a scene. One scene in the movie shows her buying condoms for the lead actor. This created uproar among movie watchers, but Mallika stood her ground saying that India’s population would not be so high if girls had the same mindset as her character in the film.

Drape in tricolor

In the film Dirty Politics (2015) Mallika set the internet on fire by draping India’s national flag over her bare body. A case was registered again her for ‘disrespecting the tri-colour’ which was later dropped.

Intimate scenes controversy

In the same film, Dirty Politics (2015), which is based on politics in Rajasthan, Mallika shot a lot of intimate scenes with her co-star, the much older Om Puri. A lot of fans found this ‘very distatesful’.

Offensive comment on India

Mallika incurred the wrath of a lot of Indians for her comments at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress claimed that Indian people could not see women progressing in their respective careers. She said that Indians harboured a very conservative mindset and that she was abused for speaking up for women. She also added that this was the reason why she lived half her days away from the country.

Pornographic dance video

In 2006, Mallika courted controversy yet again for dancing without underwear at a New Year’s Eve party at a five star hotel in Mumbai. This caused widespread condemnation which was followed by a court order.