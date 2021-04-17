Rayagada: A man was arrested for murdering his wife and later dumping her body in a forested area in Gunupur area of Rayagada district Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Sabar from Chinasari village under Gunupur police limits and his deceased wife as Gouri.

Gurupur Model Police Station IIC Manoj Kumar Behera informed Gouri had gone missing April 5 and subsequently her family had lodged a missing report.

Registering a case, the police had launched an investigation. During the course of investigation, the needle of suspicion pointed towards Surendra. They came to know that the couple used to have fights over some family issues.

Surendra had already made up his mind to get rid of her. On the day of the incident, he took the victim to a forested area. He Killed her there and dumped the body in Kuraguda forest in a bid to destroy evidence.

Not being able to get her whereabouts for five days, Gouri’s sister lodged a missing report with the police.

As Surendra’s involvement was evident, the police brought him to the police station and during interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime. The police then took him to the crime spot and the body was recovered.

The police produced him in a court and he was sent to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

