Aska: The police Sunday arrested a man accused of killing a person and injuring his family members at Taluka Road under Aska NAC.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mukesh Anand, 32, of Tulabina Sahi under this NAC, had entered the house of Udayanath Muni around 3pm of Saturday and attacked the latter with a wooden plank. The accused also attacked Muni’s wife and daughter. Mukesh then dragged Muni’s wife to the drawing room to show how severely he had beaten up her husband. Muni, his wife and daughter were rushed to Aska government hospital where doctors declared Muni dead.

Aska IIC Rajendra Narayan Patnaik said, “Muni’s wife in her complaint alleged that Mukesh also misbehaved with her mentally challenged daughter.”

Police registered a case (475/24) and conducted a medical examination of Mukesh and Muni’s daughter. A scientific team from Gajapati district reached the spot and conducted a probe. Police have also seized the wooden plank, blood-soaked clothes and some broken bangles from the crime spot.

PNN