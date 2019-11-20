Rourkela: A man claiming to be a journalist was arrested Tuesday night and produced in court Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a woman and her daughter for more than 40 days.

The incident took place in Basanti Colony area under Udit Nagar police limits of Rourkela town. The victims belong to Tangarapali tehsil of Sundargarh district.

According to a source, the woman and her daughter were living in the house of the accused — identified as Ashok Mohanty – without informing their family members over some issue. A missing complaint was lodged by the family of the victims.

Taking advantage of their situation, the accused had confined them in a room and used to sexually assault them. He had also taken their nude pictures and used to blackmail them into submission.

Mohanty, who pretended to be a journalist, had made sure that the victims do not get a chance to contact anyone outside.

That said, the victims somehow managed to inform their relatives about their plight following which Udit Nagar police rescued them Tuesday night and arrested Mohanty.