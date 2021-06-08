Bhubaneswar: A man who was brutally assaulted by miscreants Monday night passed away Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack. The incident took place at Budhhanagar under Laxmisagar police limits here. The deceased has been identified as Kartik Sahu, a resident of Station Bazaar area and was staying with his family.

Sources said, Sahu entered into a heated argument with some miscreants over some petty issues at about 11.00pm Monday night. The scene turned ugly when the miscreants started beating Sahu mercilessly. The miscreants kept on thrashing him till he became senseless and collapsed. They then fled from the spot.

A critically injured Sahu was taken by the local residents to SCB Medical College and Hospital. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last there.

On being informed, Laxmisagar police reached the spot and initiated a probe Monday night itself. Their primary investigation suggested that Sahu was attacked over past enmity. They have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

PNN