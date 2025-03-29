Keonjhar: A video showing a young man beating an elephant herd with a stick has gone viral on social media, prompting outrage from wildlife activists. The incident, which occurred in Keonjhar district, highlights the ongoing conflict between humans and elephants in the region. Though the Forest department has been attempting to drive the elephants back into the forest, these efforts have often been unsuccessful. As a result, local residents have resorted to various methods to ward off the elephants, sometimes leading to aggressive confrontations. These altercations have, on occasion, resulted in human injuries and deaths.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, teasing or attacking wild animals is a criminal offense, and the viral spread of such videos is also prohibited by law. The recent video, which depicts the young man taunting and beating the elephants, has been met with widespread condemnation. Subhendu Mallick, former Honorary Wildlife Warden of Khordha, criticised the Forest department for failing to prevent such incidents. “If the forest officials and elephant driving squads are monitoring and tracking the movement of elephants daily, how could they have missed this incident?” Mallick said. “I have already reported the video to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife. We found at least 10 Instagram accounts that appear to be dedicated to monetising such videos of teasing elephants for views and likes.” Mallick also called for the government to withhold ex-gratia compensation for anyone who dies in the course of shooting such videos. “These actions put both humans and elephants at risk,” he added. The practice of pelting stones or using sticks to chase away elephants has been a recurring issue, despite repeated warnings from the Forest department.

In a similar incident four years ago, the then Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) had arrested a person for harassing an elephant. “We are investigating the incident, including determining the location and timing. Action will be taken once the facts are established,” DFO Dhanraj HD said. The incident has intensified calls for the Forest department to take stronger action to curb such behavior and ensure the safety and well-being of both humans and elephants in the region