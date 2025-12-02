Khamar: A 25-year-old woman was brutally beaten and branded to death at Siarimalia village under the Khamar police limits in Pallahara subdivision of Angul district, police said Monday.

The victim, identified as Manju Hembram, was allegedly killed by her husband, Sudarshan Hembram, 30, who suspected her of having an extramarital relationship.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s brother and family members, Sudarshan and at least one accomplice assaulted Manju with a wooden fire post, inflicted burn injuries on her body and fatally attacked her head and face.

The woman belonged to Hatimunda village in Pallahara’s Batisuan panchayat.

Family members said Sudarshan called Manju’s brother around 9 am Monday, claiming she had died in the kitchen while sleeping and then switched off his phone.

When the family reached the house, they allegedly found Manju’s body wrapped in cloth, with severe bruises and burn marks.

Relatives told police the couple often quarrelled, and Sudarshan frequently accused her of infidelity.

SDPO Kailash Chandra Sethi, Khamar IIC Arun Kumar Panda and a scientific team inspected the crime scene.

Police have registered a case based on the written complaint and launched an investigation. Officers said the accused will be arrested soon.

Further details will emerge after the postmortem and completion of the investigation, the SDPO said.