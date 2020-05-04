Bhubaneswar: A 56-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of Chandrama Complex under Kharavel Nagar police limits here at 10 am Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Mohan Mishra, a resident of Unit-III area and a reputed engineer. He was learnt to be the project engineer of the complex where he ended his life.

He had visited his in-laws who reside on the eighth floor of the complex building. Hearing the commotion below, family members came out of their house. They immediately rushed him to Capital Hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Family members informed the police that the deceased had developed some mental health issues one year ago and had since been on medication.

Registering an unnatural death case (Case No-12/20), the police launched an investigation.

