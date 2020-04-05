Mayurbhanj: A man from this district committed suicide after failing to feed his family amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown, a source in the know said.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Deogharia, a resident of Madhuban locality under Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district.

The source said, with the lockdown in place, the family of four was facing a severe financial crunch.

Sagar’s wife confirmed the financial woes and said he was unable to provide two squares meals a day.

On being informed, Baripada police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The officials have also started a detailed probe into the matter.

Notably, the 21-day lockdown has pushed people — especially those belonging to low-income groups — into a financial crisis in many places. Thousands of people across the country are relocating to rural areas and their native places hoping for easier survival there.