Rairakhol: A 45-year-old man died after coming into contact with a live electric wire in a village under Rairakhol police limits in Sambalpur district Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Babula Munda of Kharshali village under Luhapank panchayat.

According to reports, Munda came in contact with electricity while installing a water pump in a well in his backyard.

Family members rushed him to Rairakhol hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.