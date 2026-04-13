Dhenkanal/Angul: Three ‘Danda’ performers died, and two others sustained severe injuries after coming in contact with an 11kV transmission line in Dhenkanal district Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Milan Mahalik, 34, Laxmidhar Sahu, 24, and Sudhakar Sahu, 40.

The incident occurred at Patala village under Balimi police limits in Hindol block when preparations were underway for a ‘Danda Yatra’ performance.

Reports said a group of performers was setting up a stage for the ritual when a steel bar being used during the work accidentally touched the overhead live wire.

The contact led to severe electric shock, leaving several persons critically injured.

The victims were rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead.

The injured were undergoing treatment, and their identities were yet to be ascertained.

Informed, Balimi police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Hindol SDPO Satyakumar Nanda also visited the hospital.